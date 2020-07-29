Family displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire in northwest Fresno Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to a house on N. Gates Ave. and W. Cardiff Ave. around 10:30 am and say the fire started in a laundry room.

Investigators added that the fire also spread to the garage and then the attic. They say the biggest hurdle in stopping the fire was household items inside and outside of the garage.

Eight people were inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
