Residents displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in Northwest Fresno.

Firefighters were called to the home at College and Keats just after 2 Thursday morning.

They found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.

Officials believe the fire started in the master bedroom.

Two residents and two dogs were able to safely evacuate the home.

They will now need to find a temporary place to stay.