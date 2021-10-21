Family displaced, 2 pets killed in Fresno County house fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a fire that burned a home and vehicle, killing at least two pets, in Fresno County.It happened after 3:30 am on California Avenue near Jamison, east of Kerman.More than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze. When they arrived, the flames were ripping through a house and a car.Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby grass.The three people living inside the home were able to make it out safely. Two of their pets died in the fire, and another two are still missing, officials say.The Red Cross is now helping the family find a temporary place to stay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Authorities will have California Avenue closed until around 7 am while firefighters clean up the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.