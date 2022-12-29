Fire spreads from basement to attic in southwest Fresno home

Crews say no one was living in the home and has been burned twice before.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what led to a fire at a home in southwest Fresno.

It broke out before one this morning at Klette Avenue and Tulare Street.

Firefighters say it started in the basement and spread to the structure and into the attic.

Because the fire started in the basement, it made it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames.

"It's not safe to put our people on top of the basement fire," Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Cope. "The floor's not strong enough, so it's a challenge putting the wet stuff on the red stuff so to say."

Firefighters say they were at the home a year ago, and a second time for an additional fire to the garage.

The cause is under investigation.