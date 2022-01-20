Family of 5 displaced after house fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family of five is without a home following a fire in southwest Fresno.It happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon at a house near Crystal and Whitesbridge.Investigators say the fire started from an extension cord being overloaded after a resident plugged in a blow dryer.The cord then short-circuited, sparking the flames.Crews managed to put out the fire fairly quickly but the home did sustain a large amount of smoke damage.Fortunately, no one inside was hurt.