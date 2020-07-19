Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A burn victim is in the hospital after narrowly escaping a major house fire, that burned two homes in Visalia Sunday morning.Drone footage of the blaze shows the flames that broke out on Feemster near Linwood.The flames jumped from one property to a neighboring home just as firefighters arrived.One person suffered burn injuries while escaping and medics rushed them to a hospital for treatment.Everyone else living in the homes made it out okay.Investigators are calling this fire accidental and they're reminding the public to use caution when storing away flammable liquids.Investigators say the fire did a combined $225,000 in damage to the two homes involved.