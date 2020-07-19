Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A burn victim is in the hospital after narrowly escaping a major house fire, that burned two homes in Visalia Sunday morning.

Drone footage of the blaze shows the flames that broke out on Feemster near Linwood.

The flames jumped from one property to a neighboring home just as firefighters arrived.

One person suffered burn injuries while escaping and medics rushed them to a hospital for treatment.

Everyone else living in the homes made it out okay.

Investigators are calling this fire accidental and they're reminding the public to use caution when storing away flammable liquids.

Investigators say the fire did a combined $225,000 in damage to the two homes involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliahouse fireburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Central California coronavirus cases
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
Sanger business owners trying to stay afloat during new shutdown order
Multiple drivers injured during head-on crash involving 3 cars in Fresno County
At least 1 dead after car crashes into ditch in Merced County
Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts
Show More
Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
New COVID-19 testing site to be available in Merced County
Man arrested, accused of murdering his mother in Fresno County
Man shot three times in east central Fresno, police searching for suspects
More TOP STORIES News