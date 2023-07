VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Visalia early Thursday morning.

The flames broke out at a home on Locust Street at Murray Avenue just after 5 am.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

No details have been released on the possible cause of the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews remain on scene.