Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out inside of a 100-year-old home in Visalia on Tuesday night.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at a house on Oak and Park.Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen and spread into the attic.Two adults living in the home heard the smoke alarm and called for help.Fire crews say the flames left a hole in the ceiling and some debris on the kitchen floor. The fire caused $10,000 worth of damage.No one was injured. The Red Cross is helping the two residents find a place to stay until the home can be repaired.Fire investigators say an electrical issue may have caused the fire.