VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Visalia that has sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The flames broke out at about 10 Tuesday morning at a home on Victor Avenue near Linwood Street. That's near Linwood Elementary School.

It is not known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the cleanup efforts continue.