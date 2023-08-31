House of JuJu in Clovis now reopen after flooding forced closure

The popular spot reopened on Monday after shutting its doors for two months.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular spot in Old Town Clovis is back open Wednesday after being forced to keep its doors closed all summer.

House of JuJu regulars wasted no time stopping in for lunch or dinner at the restaurant after hearing the good news.

"I come often, whether with friends, my family, or my brother today. Just catching up and enjoying some good food. We missed them this summer, and I was counting down the days until they opened," said Lindsay, a customer.

The popular spot reopened on Monday after shutting its doors for two months.

Co-owner Justin Glenn says a water main burst in the kitchen in late June.

"It also flooded about 4 inches deep in the majority of the kitchen and destroyed a couple of the internal walls," explained Glenn.

Although closing during summer is not ideal, he is thankful their insurance covered repairs and paychecks for about 40 staff members.

"JuJu, my mom, she actually fought for tips to be included in payroll because the front of staff is getting minimum wage, and tips are where they get most of the income," said Glenn.

He says this week, the team is feeling overjoyed to be back.

"They do a great job, and they care about what they are doing, and we are just so happy to be back," Glenn said.

A feeling customers say is mutual.

"The text messages went out about coming this week, and I am coming back tomorrow now. I just can't get enough," Lindsay said.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.