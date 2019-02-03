Yorba Linda: Firefighters respond to multiple house fires after small plane crashes

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to two house fires amid reports of a small plane crash in Yorba Linda, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
YORBA LINDA, Calif. --
Firefighters on Sunday afternoon were responding to multiple house fires after a small plane crashed in a Yorba Linda neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport before the incident.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire authority confirmed there were at least two active structure fires at the scene on Canyon Drive.

The number of possible injuries was not immediately known.

A witness' video showed at least one home engulfed in an inferno in the residential neighborhood as horrified neighbors looked on. What appeared to be a small piece of possible wreckage from a plane was burning in the street.

Anaheim firefighters were assisting in the response, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireplane crashorange county fire authorityfirefighters
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down in Mariposa County Saturday
12-year-old dies after accidental gunshot wound in Firebaugh
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Man found in canal with gunshot wound, deputies say
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Show More
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
More News