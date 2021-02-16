foreclosures

Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures to June 30

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance - a pause or reduction in payments - and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden's actions are to help keep people in their homes amid "a housing affordability crisis" triggered by the pandemic. It says "homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency."

Biden's administration says extending forbearance policies "will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers" having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don't address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenforeclosureshousingjoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FORECLOSURES
How to avoid foreclosure if you're in mortgage forbearance
Protest over home foreclosures crowded the streets of downtown Fresno
Protest over home foreclosures crowded the streets of downtown Fresno
Financial problems force Sierra Vista Mall into foreclosure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
5 months after attack, Black-owned business owner launches second store in Clovis
3 young suspects detained after vehicle hits Fresno Police patrol car, speeds away
Supply up, COVID vaccine access easier in Central Valley
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Mariposa County reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths
Show More
New all-in-one medical center opens in central Fresno
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
50 volunteers pick up trash in Fresno on Presidents Day
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
3 stabbed at Clovis apartment complex, police say
More TOP STORIES News