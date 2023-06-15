Housing Watch: What does $375,000 get you for a Fresno home?

A study by RealtyHop looked at how much square footage you can get on an average $375,000 home around the country.

Not surprisingly, 11 of the 20 cities with the most expensive price per square foot were in California.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A study by RealtyHop looked at how much square footage you can get on an average $375,000 home around the country.

In Fresno, you can find a 1647-square-foot home in that price range.

"Fresno ranks number 45 across the top 100 cities, and it is the second cheapest among the 17 California cities included in the study," says Shane Lee.

You get a little more room in Bakersfield for the money, 1,851 square feet.

During the pandemic, we saw many people from the Bay Area and Southern California drawn to the Central Valley because of cheaper rent and home prices.

The increased demand, though, helped drive up the cost of housing here.

"Fresno obviously, compared to other California cities, is still cheaper but because of the proximity to large cities, it is very possible that in the future, homes will become less affordable," Lee said.

Detroit, Birmingham and Cleveland fared the best in the study -- $375,000 would land you a massive 5,109-square-foot home in the Motor City.

At the other end of the scale, for that same amount, you'd have to squeeze into a 374-square-foot place in San Francisco or a 432-square-foot spot in New York City.

"Even though we did see some correction because of interest rates, expensive markets remain expensive," Lee said.

Not surprisingly, 11 of the 20 cities with the most expensive price per square foot were in California.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.