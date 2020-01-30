Houston bus carrying student with special needs catches fire

It happened on West Bellfort and South Post Oak Wednesday afternoon.
The bus driver told ABC13 the bus was carrying a total of four people, including himself.
He said there was a nurse, an attendant and a student with special needs in a wheelchair. The driver said they had to lower the ramp to get the student out.
The age of the student was not immediately released. Police say the student was safely evacuated and was not injured.
Southwest officers are at Post Oak and Bellfort on a school bus fire. The single student on board was evacuated with no injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/cVh8g22KVK— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2020
SkyEye video from above the scene showed the charred bus as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Multiple ABC13 viewers were in the area at the time of the fire and sent in video as fire ripped through the bus.
HISD released the following statement:
"An HISD school bus traveling on S. Post Oak Rd caught fire this afternoon. One student and three adults were on board and safely exited the bus. No injuries were reported. Another bus was immediately dispatched to pick up the student and staff members. The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and HISD transportation safety personnel are investigating the cause of the fire. We continually strive to deliver safe, professional and reliable transportation for our students as their safety and well-being are always our top priority."