Houston bus carrying student with special needs catches fire

Southwest officers are at Post Oak and Bellfort on a school bus fire. The single student on board was evacuated with no injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/cVh8g22KVK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- An HISD school bus carrying four people, including a student with special needs, caught on fire in southwest Houston.It happened on West Bellfort and South Post Oak Wednesday afternoon.The bus driver told ABC13 the bus was carrying a total of four people, including himself.He said there was a nurse, an attendant and a student with special needs in a wheelchair. The driver said they had to lower the ramp to get the student out.The age of the student was not immediately released. Police say the student was safely evacuated and was not injured.SkyEye video from above the scene showed the charred bus as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Multiple ABC13 viewers were in the area at the time of the fire and sent in video as fire ripped through the bus.