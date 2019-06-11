Mom at home with 2 young kids shot after fighting off intruder in Houston

HOUSTON -- A mother at home with her two children was shot by a man demanding money from her in northwest Houston, investigators say.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities told ABC7 Chicago's sister station, ABC13, the man knocked on the woman's door and when she answered, he demanded money and tried to barge in.

She fought with the man, who then shot her several times.

The woman called 911 herself after being shot. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Her children are okay.

It's currently unknown if the shooting happened in front of her kids or where they were in the apartment.

Our sister station was there as authorities carried the children out of their home.

Investigators say it doesn't appear that anything was taken, but they are still considering the incident a home invasion.

Deputies are hoping to get a better description of the alleged shooter from the mother. They also plan to pull surveillance video from the apartment complex.

