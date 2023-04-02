Competitors braved some of the hottest chicken around Saturday morning in hopes of winning $1,000.

Houston Texas Hot Chicken celebrates its grand opening in Fresno

It was all part of Houston Texas Hot Chicken's grand opening.

10 competitors took on the challenge and one person won.

The new restaurant features hot chicken sandwiches, tenders and more.

On Saturday, they handed out original hot chicken sandwiches to all attendees.

The business says it's the chicken that helps set them apart from similar restaurants.

This is the first location in Fresno and it officially opens tomorrow.

It's located on Friant Road between Fresno Street and Audubon Drive.

They are open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday until midnight.