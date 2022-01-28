face mask

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

By Emma H. Tobin, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

N95 vs. KN95 masks: What's the difference between them?

NEW YORK -- How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times.

The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used.

Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.

RELATED: What's the difference between N95 and KN95 masks? Expert explains what you need to know

The amount of time a mask is worn is more important than how frequently it's worn, says Richard Flagan, who studies masks and aerosols at the California Institute of Technology.

In general, he recommends limiting the use of an N95 mask to about two or three days.

With every breath you take in an N95, particles accumulate on the mask, Flagan says. That could make it more difficult to breathe if the mask has trapped a lot of particles.

"They are degrading the performance of the mask," Flagan says.

RELATED: Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers
EMBED More News Videos

"This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in US history," the official said.



The elastic band on the mask could also get worn out and not fit around your face as snugly. It might also get dirty or wet, especially if you're using it while exercising.

If you notice any of these changes to your mask, it's time to stop using it - even if you've only used it a few hours. And since N95 masks can't be washed, they should be thrown away once you can no longer use them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskomicron variantu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
American Airlines flight diverted over maskless passenger
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County, deputies say
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno City Council agrees to purchase 2 more motels to house homeless
38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves: California official
Show More
Kings River snowpack above average for end of January
12-year-old boy hit by car in southeast Fresno, police say
Body found inside SUV in Porterville, detectives investigating
FUSD to give extra pay to teachers filling staffing shortages
Chukchansi Park getting major upgrade ahead of Grizzlies 2022 season
More TOP STORIES News