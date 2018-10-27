PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

How to donate to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

"We must all come together and we must take action to prevent these tragedies in the future," Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf said after the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

GoFundMe has verified a fundraiser supporting the victims of Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left at least 11 people dead.

The GoFundMe had collected more than $60,000 in just five hours by Saturday evening, and donations continued to pour in.

Organizer Shay Khatiri said funds raised will support survivors and victims' families. Funds will also be used to help the congregation repair physical damage to the building as a result of the deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue.



Khatiri, an Iranian-American immigrant, wrote that the generosity of strangers thus far had "warmed my heart."

"My adoptive country never fails to inspire me. Today, all I can think of is that we are indeed 'one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.'" he added.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pittsburgh synagogue shootingu.s. & worldgun violencedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingsynagoguereligiondonationscharity
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Pittsburgh police report 'multiple casualties' in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers shot
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
Kingsburg High honors Japanese American graduates before football game
Second murder trial underway for suspect in Kerman farmer's death
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing another man with a sword
Health Watch: Seven-Minute MRI
Show More
How Central Valley businesses can receive state funds for employee training
Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Girl Scouts' personal information affected by recent data breach
More News