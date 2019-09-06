WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Grown in the Valley
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
ABC30's Guide to Streaming Television
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Fresno State to offer free immigration legal services
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Show More
Day care worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
Ex-Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Texas man charged with violating bump stock ban
You could get up to $9,500 to get your old car off the road
More TOP STORIES News