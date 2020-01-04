accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News