CARR FIRE

How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in Shasta County say the rapidly approaching Carr Fire caught them by surprise. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Danny Clemens
In Northern California, the 80,000-acre Carr Fire in Shasta County has destroyed 500 structures and is threatening nearly 5,000 more, according to CalFire. At least five people are dead and more than 38,000 people displaced as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Here's how you can help those impacted by the Carr Fire:

GoFundMe has published a running list of verified campaigns supporting individual families whose homes were destroyed in the fire. The company has also teamed up with Tri Counties Bank to establish a general fund benefitting victims across Shasta County.

The Red Cross has opened multiple shelters to house some of the thousands of wildfire victims and others who were forced to evacuate as the flames neared their neighborhoods. Those wishing to donate to the Red Cross can do so by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The United Way of Northern California has established a Shasta County Fire Relief Fund. To donate, text CARRFIRE to 91999 or visit the organization's website.

The Salvation Army of Northern California has deployed disaster response teams to Auburn, Roseville, Eureka, Redding and Santa Rosa. You can donate money to help the Salvation Army feed evacuees on the organization's website.

The Haven Humane Society is raising money on Facebook to support its efforts to house animals displaced by the fires. Those in the area can also donate dog and cat crates, food, and water bowls.

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation's Community Disaster Relief Fund is accepting donations that will be funneled to regional nonprofits and disaster relief organizations.

Facebook has activated its Crisis Response feature for those in Shasta County. Victims can use the feature to post individual requests for aid, and those looking to help can also offer their services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush fireCarr Firecaliforniau.s. & worldcharitydisaster relief
CARR FIRE
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident
PG&E employee dies while working in the area of the Carr Fire in Shasta County
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News