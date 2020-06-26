Arts & Entertainment

Huey death: St. Louis rapper Lawrence Franks Jr. known as Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

St. Louis rapper Lawrence Franks Jr., who went by the stage name Huey, was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

FILE - In this June, 27, 2007, file photo, Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

KINLOCH, Mo. -- A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It." It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmissouricelebrityfatal shootingrappercelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
Less than 10% of Fresno State's population will return to campus next fall
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Show More
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
More TOP STORIES News