Coronavirus

Hug a tree if you miss the feeling of embracing loved ones, organization suggests

JERUSALEM -- Since embracing family and friends is off-limits these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority say people can find comfort in a different way by hugging a tree.

The Authority is sharing the message on social media, giving the term "tree hugger" a whole new meaning.

Officials say it can help people feeling socially detached while also getting out in nature.

"In this unpleasant corona period we recommend to people around the world to go out to nature, take a deep breath, hug a tree, express your love and get love," Orit Steinfeld, the authority's marketing director, said in an interview with Reuters.

Israel's campaign follows a similar one launched in Iceland a few months ago.
