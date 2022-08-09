New coffee shop opens in Clovis

"The Human Bean" opened a new drive-thru location in Clovis - on Shaw and Fowler.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place to grab that morning cup of coffee.

The coffee shop has all of your favorite drinks on the menu, plus some new flavors.

That includes the "Mexi Mocha," which has cinnamon and other spices.

There's also cold brew, energy drinks and smoothies.

The new drive-thru is open seven days a week from 5 am until 10 pm.

Another location is set to open in Fresno on First and Gettysburg by the end of the year.