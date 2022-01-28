Society

Fresno city leaders working to raise awareness about human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city leaders are helping raise awareness about human trafficking and how to get help.

The city council issued a proclamation on Thursday to observe January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Centro La Familia provides services to human trafficking victims who need help and guidance in prosecuting their perpetrators.

The local non-profit currently has 64 active cases but because victims of human trafficking are often afraid to come forward, that number could be higher.

Victims are often brought to the United States with a promise of a better life and a job but once they arrive, their documents are taken away, they're threatened then end up living a life of servitude with no pay.

Centro La Familia says if you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call them or call law enforcement.

This nonprofit offers programs to help crime victims, support families and children, as well as promote health and wellness.
