Visalia family arrested in connection to human trafficking investigation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia mother, father and son have all been arrested following a human trafficking investigation that detectives say also connected them to drug trafficking.

Over the weekend, detectives arrested 22-year-old Oswald Lopez of Farmersville, 43-year-old Armando Torres, 45-year-old Amparo Torres and 18-year-old Armando Torres Jr., the son of Armando and Amparo.

Earlier this month, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office finished a six-month human trafficking investigation.

During that, detectives also found a drug trafficking organization. Detectives believe the drug trafficking was helping fund the human trafficking.

In May, 13 people were arrested in connection to the drug trafficking. Other victims came forward and said they were raped and trafficked by those same suspects.

Authorities are now asking for help finding 27-year-old Cristian Torres and 43-year-old Juventino Torres.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
