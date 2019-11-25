accident

Nearly 1,000 customers without power in northeast Fresno after car crashes into power pole

A car crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno, which knocked out power to nearly 1,000 customers in the area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno, which knocked out power to nearly 1,000 customers in the area.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m Monday near the intersection of Herndon and Maple.

Details of what led up to the accident are unknown at this time, but we have a crew on the scene gathering more information.

Westbound Herndon is closed down at this time as police investigate the crash and crews work to restore power.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcar crashcar accidentpower outageaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Drivers run for their lives as fire erupts in Sacramento: VIDEO
Arkansas hunter dies after being attacked by deer he thought was dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News