Nearly 1,000 customers without power in northeast Fresno after car crashes into power pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno, which knocked out power to nearly 1,000 customers in the area.The crash happened around 11:30 a.m Monday near the intersection of Herndon and Maple.Details of what led up to the accident are unknown at this time, but we have a crew on the scene gathering more information.Westbound Herndon is closed down at this time as police investigate the crash and crews work to restore power.