Hundreds of runners participate in annual Turkey Trot races

Hundreds of runners burned off those Thanksgiving calories well before lunch time!Our Action News cameras were there as people headed for the finish line at Woodward Park in northeast Fresno.Participants in the annual Turkey Trot had the option of running either the 2-mile race of the 5k.Both courses were new this year.Runners said it was a great way to kick off their holiday."It's a great cause. It's a great way to burn off some calories. You don't feel guilty later on. You get the pumpkin pie later! It's just great to see everybody out here. It's just like a runner family. It's great," said Kitty Damianos.All proceeds from the run benefits the Fresno Community Food Bank.Up next in the holiday run series is the Jingle Bell run, which goes down Christmas Tree Lane in Old Fig Garden.That one is just 15 days away - and signups are now open.