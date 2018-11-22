THANKSGIVING

Hundreds of runners participate in annual Turkey Trot races

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of runners participate in annual Turkey Trot races

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of runners burned off those Thanksgiving calories well before lunch time!

Our Action News cameras were there as people headed for the finish line at Woodward Park in northeast Fresno.

Participants in the annual Turkey Trot had the option of running either the 2-mile race of the 5k.

Both courses were new this year.

Runners said it was a great way to kick off their holiday.

"It's a great cause. It's a great way to burn off some calories. You don't feel guilty later on. You get the pumpkin pie later! It's just great to see everybody out here. It's just like a runner family. It's great," said Kitty Damianos.

All proceeds from the run benefits the Fresno Community Food Bank.

Up next in the holiday run series is the Jingle Bell run, which goes down Christmas Tree Lane in Old Fig Garden.

That one is just 15 days away - and signups are now open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thanksgivingdistance runningfood bankwoodward parkFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THANKSGIVING
Poverello House serves up warm meals for Thanksgiving to those in need
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
More thanksgiving
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018
Poverello House serves up warm meals for Thanksgiving to those in need
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
China Peak gets 4 to 8 inches of snow during storm
2,700 PG&E customers lose power after car crashes into pole
US missionary killed by isolated tribe in India
NC teacher adopting student grants wish of a sister reunion
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Show More
Wet weather causes hectic day of traveling on Thanksgiving eve
Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse
447 votes separate Rep. Valadao and challenger Cox
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
More News