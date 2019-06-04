DUI crash leaves residents without power, shuts down roadway in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to reopen a roadway in Central Fresno after a DUI crash took out power to about a thousand people.Police say a 59-year-old man was driving under the influence on Fresno Street near Tyler Avenue on the wrong side of the road.They say he crashed into a power pole, knocking it down and then hit a truck.Power was instantly knocked out for about 950 people, but service has almost been completely restored.No one was injured, but the suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution before heading to jail.It is not known when the road will reopen.