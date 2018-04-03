'Hunger Heroes' food drive

Volunteers will be out on the corners at over 20 locations in the Central Valley on Tuesday, April 3rd to collect money for the Community Food Bank.We have a map below of all of the locations in Fresno, Clovis, Reedley, and the Madera Ranchos.The locations will be staffed 6am - 3pm by volunteers from one of more than 20 teams. Those teams have been raising funds over the past six weeks by collecting donations and will continue to raise funds through May 18th. Once all fundraising is complete, awards will be presented to the top individuals and teams.The money collected will be used to provide nutritious foods and fresh produce to feed hungry people in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, and Tulare counties.