Organizers hold free food drive for Huron community

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- Families received groceries in Huron during a food drive held last Friday.
One box of food was given to each vehicle that drove through Ninth Street. Recipients had to remain in their vehicles.
AMB Labor Services of Madera partnered with the Cornerstone Community Care, the city of Huron and The Leap Institute to host the event.
