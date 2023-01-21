Huron mother and 1-year-old nearly shot while waiting at stop sign

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Huron police are looking for the person or people who fired into a mother's car with her 1-year-old inside, nearly striking both of them.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of M and 9th streets.

Officers say the mother was stopped at a stop sign when someone fired multiple rounds at the car.

One of the rounds hit the headrest of the driver's seat where the mother was sitting, narrowly missing her.

Police say, fortunately, no one was hurt.

Investigators believe this is a gang-related shooting but say the mother was not the intended target and does not have gang ties.

No witnesses called to report the shooting, but officers found shell casings next to a parked vehicle at the intersection the following morning.

It is unknown if there were multiple shooters, and no suspect descriptions have been released.