Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.