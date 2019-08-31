accuweather

How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane

When the power goes out during a hurricane or tropical storm, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather to stay safe:

  • Avoid downed power lines. Beware of power lines hidden in floodwaters, which can also pose an electrocution risk.
  • Candles can pose a fire hazard, so use flashlights whenever possible.
  • Turn off electric appliances to avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.
  • Place generators at least 30 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage
If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.



Click here for the latest tropical weather news.

