Husband and wife arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from elderly woman

The Corcoran Police Department says a husband and wife have been arrested for allegedly stealing $22,000 from an elderly woman in Corcoran.

Police say Amelia Nai and Jack Vinyard were arrested on February 8 in Las Vegas.

On October 7, 2016, an elderly woman reported to police that she believed her caretaker, Nai, had been stealing money and checks. An investigation began and officers served a search warrant at Nai's home in Visalia. Officers found checks belonging to the victim and discovered evidence that indicated she had been cashing the victim's checks into her own bank account.

Investigators later determined that Nai's husband, Vinyard, had been posing as the victim and cashing checks.

The Kings County District Attorney's Office issued warrants for Amelia Nai and Jack Vinyard for the charges of Elder Abuse, Forgery and Identity Theft.

Both Nai and Vinyard were transported back from Nevada and booked into the Kings County Jail. Their bail was set at $70,000.
