Husband of Holly Blair releases statement after recent arrest for domestic violence

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lemoore councilmember has been arrested again.Holly Blair appeared in court Monday not only domestic violence charges but for committing a felony while on bail."Hopefully her family goes through this. Prayers go out to them because they're the ones who suffer through this," said City Manager Nathan Olson.Police were called to her home around 1 p.m. Saturday after a call from Blair's husband."We contacted the victim in the front yard who stated the suspect, Holly Blair threatened to kill (him). After further investigation, it was determined the victim was punched in the back of the head by Holly Blair," said Lemoore Police Sgt. J.P Henderson.She was arrested inside her home.This arrest comes just over a month after Blair was arrested for recklessly driving into the Lemoore Police parking lot, then leading officers on a chase with her child inside the car.Along with attempted assault charges and child endangerment, she now faces additional charges for committing a felony while on parole.The Kings County District Attorney's office officials say they're taking these charges seriously, telling us quote, "Ms. Blair's criminal behavior is very concerning as it appears to be escalating."The Lemoore City Manager, Nathan Olson, says it's likely Blair will lose her city council seat."We're still operating under the premise of five missed meetings, and then vacate her seat. We're letting the legal process take its course," said Olson.Blair's husband is also speaking out after the arrest telling us, "Holly's actions were completely out of character."In a statement, Paul Blair goes on to say that she's suffering from a serious mental illness and that while he normally would not have called the police on her, he believes that quote, "The safest place for her right now is in jail."