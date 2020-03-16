Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck

It happened around 8:15 pm in the Templeton area.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. Further details regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.
@CALFIRE_SLO is on scene of a vehicle vs. semi truck Hwy 46 & Hwy 41. @ChpSlo has Hwy 46 closed for at least a few hours. pic.twitter.com/6n0PgA4okD— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 16, 2020
The junction reopened early Monday morning, but drivers should expect some delays.
The CHP is also warning drivers to check for rainy conditions before they travel.