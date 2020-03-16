fatal crash

Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say the junction at Highway 41 and Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County closed after a fatal crash on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:15 pm in the Templeton area.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. Further details regarding the cause of the crash were not immediately available.



The junction reopened early Monday morning, but drivers should expect some delays.

The CHP is also warning drivers to check for rainy conditions before they travel. Track the weather here.
