FRESNO, Calif. -- A different type of hotel housing is set to be built in Northeast Fresno.

Hyatt House hotels will be constructed at Fresno State's Campus Pointe.

Construction vehicles were seen preparing the area at Shaw and Chestnut Avenues.

That includes spacious studios and suites equipped with full kitchens.

That includes spacious studios and suites equipped with full kitchens.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for this Friday at 10 am.