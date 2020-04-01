traffic

NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine as been disrupted due a hazardous material situation following a crash, Caltrans says.

Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the spill. Southbound traffic has reopened.

Crews will likely take 3-4 hours to clean up the spill, the CHP says.



Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connector is also closed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffickern countychpi 5trafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
NB lanes of I-5 in Kings County closed after big rig crash
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
COVID-19: CHP sees huge increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News