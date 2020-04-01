NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill, CHP says

Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the spill. Southbound traffic has reopened.
Crews will likely take 3-4 hours to clean up the spill, the CHP says.
All southbound lanes are open.— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020
Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connector is also closed.
CLARIFICATION: WB SR-138 connector to NB I-5 is CLOSED. https://t.co/9srKRaxPQP— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 1, 2020