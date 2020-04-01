NB I-5 at Grapevine to remain closed for 3-4 hours after hazmat spill, CHP says

All southbound lanes are open. — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) April 1, 2020

CLARIFICATION: WB SR-138 connector to NB I-5 is CLOSED. https://t.co/9srKRaxPQP — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 1, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine as been disrupted due a hazardous material situation following a crash, Caltrans says.Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.Northbound traffic is being diverted to Lebec Road to bypass the spill. Southbound traffic has reopened.Crews will likely take 3-4 hours to clean up the spill, the CHP says.Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connector is also closed.