UPDATE: I-5 back open in Merced County after big rig sparks brush fire

TrafficAlert: Merced County I-5 closed in both directions @ Santa Nella due to Brush Fire. Heavy smoke in the area Detour at SR-152. No ETO. Use Alt. Route — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) May 9, 2020

UPDATE: Interstate 5 is now open, and the fire is under control, according to authorities.------------Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions in the Santa Nella area of Merced County due to a brush fire.Authorities say there is heavy smoke in the area, and they are diverting traffic onto Highway 33.1,231 PG&E customers have lost power in the area, according to the utility company's website.Authorities say a big rig's trailer caught fire at about 2:30 pm, and the flames spread, sparking the brush fire.