UPDATE: I-5 back open in Merced County after big rig sparks brush fire

UPDATE: Interstate 5 is now open, and the fire is under control, according to authorities.

Original story follows.
------------

Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions in the Santa Nella area of Merced County due to a brush fire.

Authorities say there is heavy smoke in the area, and they are diverting traffic onto Highway 33.



1,231 PG&E customers have lost power in the area, according to the utility company's website.

Authorities say a big rig's trailer caught fire at about 2:30 pm, and the flames spread, sparking the brush fire.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.
