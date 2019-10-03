amber alert

'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- In an emotional 911 call released Thursday, the mother of Dulce Maria Alavez can be heard telling dispatchers she can't find her 5-year-old daughter.

"Um, I can't find my daughter," said Noema Alavez Perez. "We were there at the park...and people say that somebody...probably somebody took her."

Officers said a man led Dulce away to a red van while she played with her 3-year-old brother on September 16 at the Bridgeton City Park.

In an emotional 911 call released Thursday, the mother of Dulce Maria Alavez can be heard telling dispatchers she can't find her 5-year-old daughter.



Perez said she was in a car, approximately 30 yards away, playing a scratch-off ticket and helping her sister with homework.



"Me and my sister we came down, but when we got here, at the park, she wasn't here," Perez said in the 911 call.

Perez said they found her son crying, and Dulce was nowhere in sight.

"They said somebody threw his ice cream on the floor and my daughter just ran away," she said.

Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.



Dulce's face has been all over Amber Alert posters, but still, she's nowhere to be found. The FBI has also recently placed Dulce on its most-wanted missing persons list.

The official reward total for information that leads to solving the case is $35,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.
