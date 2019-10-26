crime

'I want to change': Career criminal who led deputies on chase blurts out in court

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who refused to leave his jail cell in July came to court with a smile on Friday. George Boston waved during his court appearance, but in the end, his request to have more time with his attorney halted a scheduled preliminary hearing.



Before the judge took the bench, Boston blurted out several comments. He told Action News, "I've served five terms. I have a drug problem."

Boston's mugshots show his evolution throughout the years. His criminal past dates back 27 years.

His name is well known at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. George Boston has been arrested 49 times over the years.



Legal analyst Mark Broughton said his chatty comments in court combined with his current charges and record isn't a good indication of what may be in his future.

"If the judge looks at the dangerousness of the case and his potential danger to the community, with that type of record, it's more than likely he's going to go back to prison," Broughton said.

But Friday, the felon himself claimed he wants to turn his life around. Sitting in his red jail jumpsuit, he said, "I want a program. I want to change. I'm 44 years old".

In June, deputies had to disable the car Boston was driving after a pursuit through the city and county. Officials used the OnStar feature to end the chase.

But not even that stopped him. Deputies said they were forced to deploy bean bags and a pepper ball to get him to cooperate.

When that didn't work, they sent in a K9 that Boston punched before he was taken into custody.

Broughton says despite his upbeat attitude, he doesn't have a lot to smile about now.

"Even if he has a drug problem, I think the judge is more than likely to say he needs to be taken off the streets," Broughton said.

Boston will return to court in early December, and the judge will hear from deputies about their latest confrontation with him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimepolice chasecourtfresno county sheriff departmentfresno county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunfight between rival gangs on Highway 99 leaves at least 1 injured
Valley crews sent to SoCal to assist Tick Fire firefight
PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa Co. on Saturday
Mom gives birth alone in living room with 911 on the phone
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
Body of infant found at waste facility in San Jose
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
Show More
Students learn social media safety at FUSD
Sierra Nut House celebrates 50 years in business
Visalia Unified School District holds forum for parents on vaping
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California grows to 21,900 acres, 5 percent contained
More TOP STORIES News