Suspect going to trial for deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of a deadly downtown Fresno stabbing last year is now set to go on trial for murder.

A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Ian Scarborough to proceed.

In his orange jumpsuit, 34-year-old Ian Scarborough sat in court listening to witnesses recall what happened on October 17, 2022 -- that's the day police found 61-year-old Billy Carrow in downtown Fresno with several stab wounds, including to his neck.

Carrow, who's also known as "Red Horse," died at the scene.

During the preliminary hearing Thursday, Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith called her first witness. Smith said, "Mr. Eltrich do you recognize the person in the photograph, exhibit number 2?"

Brian Eltrich lives at the apartments near the scene of the crime off Santa Clara and G Street.

Eltrich did not know the victim but did see him in the neighborhood before.

He says a friend discovered Carrow lying on the sidewalk. "He was acting very excited and told me there's a body out here," Eltrich said.

Eltrich went to take a closer look - thinking someone had possibly passed out.

"When I got close enough to see the blood, I knew to stay away...It was way too much blood," Eltrich said.

Defense Attorney TJ Gill also had a chance to question Eltrich. "Was that the first time you had seen him that day, Gill questioned. "That day, yes," Eltrich responded.

Police say -Scarborough and Carrow were both unhoused at the time of the stabbing, and they believe the attack stemmed from an argument between them.

The hearing continued into Thursday afternoon. A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Ian Scarborough to proceed.

If convicted, Scarborough faces up to 26 years to life in prison.

The next hearing is June 23rd.