ICE arrests 232 illegal immigrants in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officers arrested 232 individuals for violating federal immigration laws in the San Francisco area of responsibility (AOR), extending from the Bakersfield area north to the Oregon border, during a four-day targeted operation that ended Wednesday.During the operation, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 232 individuals for violating U.S. immigration laws. Of those arrested, 180 were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed from the United States and returned illegally. 115 had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.Arrests include:In San Leandro, a previously removed citizen of Mexico, who has criminal convictions of involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.In Fresno County, a previously removed citizen of El Salvador, who has criminal convictions including assault with force.In Sacramento, a previously removed citizen of Mexico, who has criminal convictions of negligent discharge of a firearm and driving under the influence.In Fresno County, a previously removed citizen of Mexico, who has criminal convictions of battery on spouse and burglary.In Vallejo, a previously removed citizen of El Salvador, who has multiple criminal convictions for driving under the influenceThese arrests were driven by leads developed by the local field office in conjunction with the Pacific Enforcement Response Center (PERC) and with the National Criminal Analysis and Targeting Center (NCATC). ICE focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. However, ICE no longer exempts classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.Some of the individuals arrested during this operation will face federal criminal prosecutions for illegal entry and illegal re-entry after deportation. The arrestees who are not being federally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States. Those who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country. The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge, or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future.Recent legislation has negatively impacted ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state by prohibiting local law enforcement from contracting with the federal government to house detainees.ICE has no choice but to continue to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community.Ultimately, efforts by local politicians have shielded removable criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and created another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect.Despite the severe challenges that this law creates for ICE, we remain committed to our public safety mission and we will continue to do our sworn duty to seek out dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration violators. ICE seeks straightforward cooperation with all local law enforcement and elected officials.