Heinz sells ketchup, mayonnaise DIY ice cream kits in the UK

SAN FRANCISCO -- How does ketchup or mayonnaise flavored ice cream sound? Heinz has launched "Do-It-Yourself" ice cream kits in the United Kingdom.For about $17, the Heinz Creamz Kit provides the sauce, recipe card and scooper -- everything you need to whip up the frozen dessert.Flavors include ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and salad cream. The ketchup flavor has sold out.The release of condiment-flavored coincides with National Ice Cream month. Heinz has no plans to sell the kits in the United States.