How to prepare for an ice storm when there's freezing rain in the forecast

When freezing rain is in the forecast, people tend to panic, and it's easy to see why. Ice storms can snap powerlines, down trees and make roads treacherous.

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and it is as it sounds: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you find yourself in the path of an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:

  • Make sure you've got working flashlights and weather radios, which will be helpful if you lose power.
  • You'll want to let your faucets drip. Prolonged freezing temperatures can burst your home's pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to keep that from happening.
  • For many, losing power means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothes on hand to layer up if necessary.
  • Stock up on non-perishable foods, bottled water and necessary medications.
