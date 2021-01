Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

Rapper and actor Ice-T is cautioning "COVID is not a game" after the infectious disease hit close to home.The 62-year old says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.Ice-T tweeted a picture of his father law in a hospital bed, along with a message:Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, also shared her own post on Instagram warning others against shrugging off the dangers of the deadly virus:Coco ends her post by thanking the staff at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, Arizona for attending to her father.Both social media posts have received thousands of responses, many expressing their support while others saying they feel no sympathy for non maskers who get coronavirus.One person tweeted, "I really feel for the exhausted and overwhelmed medical personnel who had/have to care for them.""Sending prayers for a full recovery. I'm sorry you all are having to deal with this. Much love to Coco, you and the family," wrote another person.