Society

Protesters burn masks at rally against rules at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho -- At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they're not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahoface maskprotestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed at hotel in west central Fresno, police say
Congressman Jim Costa visits COVID vaccine clinic in NE Fresno
Biden, Dems prevail as Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill
Eight people displaced after apartment fire in NW Fresno
1 year after Valley's first confirmed COVID case
Family aiming to visit all In-N-Out locations comes to Central CA
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
Show More
Fire quickly contained by firefighters at central Fresno car wash
Flames break out at mobile home in Tulare County
New El Toro Loco Supermarket opens in central Fresno
Valley amusement parks hope to reopen soon
55-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News