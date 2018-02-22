Victorville homeless couple arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts on their son

Sara Wilson, 32, and Roy Ling, 35, are shown in mugshots. (KABC)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. --
A man and woman were arrested in Victorville on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on their child, who was 5 years old at the time the investigation started.

Authorities said in August 2013, the 5-year-old boy said he was sexually abused by his parents, 35-year-old Roy Ling and 32-year-old Sara Wilson. The victim and his parents were transients in the high desert.

Detectives started an investigation and in March 2014 they tried searching for Ling and Wilson, but could not find them since they were homeless and moved around.

In December 2017, Ling and Wilson were found in a riverbed in Victorville. Investigators were told the couple may have also committed sexual acts on their dogs. An investigation was started again.

On Valentine's Day, arrest warrants were issued for Ling and Wilson. They were found near Cottonwood and E streets.

The couple were arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bail each.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Lisa Guerra at (909) 387-3517. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lewdnesschild sex assaultsex crimeschildrenhomelessVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News